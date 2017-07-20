  • STV
We need to pick ourselves up quickly, says Anna Signeul

Scotland suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat at the hands of England in their Euro 2017 opener.

Anna Signeul says the Scotland women's team must bounce back quickly after their humiliating 6-0 defeat to England in their opening game of Euro 2017.

A hat-trick by Jodi Taylor plus goals from Ellen White, Jordan Nobbs and Toni Duggan secured a resounding win for England in the opening game of Group D.

Signeul says her squad did not perform anywhere their best in the game and says her squad must pick themselves up in time for their next group game on Sunday against Portugal.

She said: " I think it was a really tough debut for us and I think we played against a very good side in England that is a contender in this tournament.

"I think they were very good in all areas but we knew that but obviously didn't want to lose so many goals but we will learn from this and we will work on our resilience.

"We just need to pick ourselves up from this, it was a big occasion for many players on the pitch and that showed maybe sometimes."

She added: "But the first time is the time so we learn from it and that is what we do all the time, that's how we have worked all these years.

"So we learn, we go on and we rise again because that is what Scotland stands for."

Scotland may have suffered another blow in the game against England after Signeul revealed forward Jane Ross could miss the rest of the tournament with injury.

Ross left the field holding an ice-pack on her shoulder and the Scotland manager will have to wait until a hospital scan reveals the extent of the damage.

Scotland are already without key players such as Kim Little and Jenny Beattie for these Euros, and the loss of Ross would be another big blow to the team.

Scotland next face Portugal in Rotterdam on Sunday in the second group game.

