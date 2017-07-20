Ross County sign midfielder Jim O'Brien on two-year deal

The 29-year-old joined the Staggies on loan from Shrewsbury in January.

O'Brien: The midfielder rejoins Ross County. SNS

Ross County have announced the signing of midfielder Jim O'Brien on a two-year-deal.

The 29-year-old rejoins the club following a loan spell from Shewsbury in the second half of last season.

O'Brien made 18 appearances for the Staggies last season, scoring two goals and creating three assists.

Speaking on the club's official website County manager Jim McIntyre said: "I'm delighted to bring Jim back to Dingwall on a permanent deal.

"He played a part in helping us achieve our goals in the second half of last season and he wants to come and play for us.

"At 29 years of age he has lots of experience and qualities that can help bring on the younger players in our squad."