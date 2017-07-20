Patience will be the key to success, says Derek McInnes

Aberdeen take on Siroki Brijeg tonight knowing they must score if they are to qualify.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5513897693001-patience-will-be-the-key-to-success-says-mcinnes.jpg" />

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he is confident his side can pull off the win in Bosnia but insists they do not need to go 'gung-ho' in search for an away goal.

The Dons are in Bosnia ahead of their second round second-leg and after the 1-1 draw at Pittodrie last week, McInnes says his side are more match-prepared for the game after their run-out last week.

He said: "I believe we can win the game, I feel we are another week on and I think we will feel the benefit of having the 90 minutes against Siroki.

"I think it was clear that Siroki looked match sharp from the previous two games that they have had and that is something we have benefited from in the past.

"When we beat Groningen and Reijka I feel we had that two game advantage over them but we have had another week's training and the benefit of the 90 minutes last week and hopefully we will be that bit more ready for the game."

With the tie sitting at 1-1. Aberdeen must score against Siroki Brijeg or they will be eliminated from the competition, but McInnes says his side will not panic in their search for an away goal.

He added: "The game lasts 90 odd minutes and we have got to be sensible in our approach but also confident enough in our work.

"We can score here, normally our best European results we have scored away from home and I feel we are a team who have goalscorers in the squad and we have shown that over the last couple of season.

"We don't have to go gung-ho and try and score in the first minute the game lasts 90 minutes and we are confident in our work that we can get the goal that we need to go through."

Aberdeen kick-off against Siroki Brijeg in Bosnia tonight, looking to secure their place in the third round of qualifying for the Europa League.