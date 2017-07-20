Alves: I would have joined Rangers despite Euro defeat

The Portuguese defender says it was an easy decision to join the Ibrox club.

Rangers defender Bruno Alves says the fact the Ibrox club crashed out of Europe would not have changed his mind about joining the club.

The veteran Portuguese joined up with his new teammates this week ahead of the start of the new season.

Alves was on international duty at the Confederations Cup when Rangers were eliminated from the Europa League by Progres Niederkorn.

The 35-year-old said he would have still joined the club even without European football and says playing for a club like Rangers is a proud moment in his career.

He said: "Of course I would join this club because I already know how big a club this was and for me it was a really proud moment when I joined.

"We expect to win our games and giving our best and I think the quality of the team and the staff we can achieve good thing this year but we need to win game by game and see how far we go."

The defender said it was frustrating not being able to help his new side out in their European campaign but now he can bring experience to the Rangers back-line and winning football back to Ibrox.

He added: "I am going to give my best and to help and learn because football is a continuous learning experience and I think this is going to be a good experience for myself.

"Yes, it was frustrating because I have this expectation to play in my international games but it wasn't to be this year, maybe next year, but we need to focus on what we have now.

"I can bring my experience and what I learn along my time at football. all the clubs I have played for I win so I hope to bring that back again for this big club."

Alves also expressed his delight at working with a manager like Pedro Caixinha and praised his countryman for his passion and winning mentality.

He said: "It was really easy for me because I already know his work in Portugal and I have some teammates that have been coached by him in the past.

"He has a strong character and we want to be one of the best and he is one of the best, too."