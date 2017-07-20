Dundee sign goalkeeper Elliot Parish on one-year deal

The keeper joins the Dens Park club after spells at Aston Villa and Cardiff City.

Neil McCann: Keeper Parish becomes the eight summer recruit at Dens Park. SNS Group

Dundee have announced the signing of goalkeeper Elliot Parish on a one-year contract following a successful trial period.

The keeper becomes the eighth summer signing by manager Neil McCann following Randy Wolters, Glen Kamara, Roarie Deacon, Jack Hendry, Lewis Spence, Sofien Moussa and Scott Allan.

The Englishman began his career in the Aston Villa youth academy before spells at Cardiff City, Bristol City, Blackpool, Colchester United and spent last season with Accrington Stanley.

The 27-year-old also represented England at U20s level including at the 2009 U20 World Cup in Egypt.

Parish will wear the number 12 for the upcoming season.