Celtic charged by UEFA for illicit banners against Linfield

There are three charges brought to Celtic by UEFA for the Champions League match on Wednesday night.

The other charges include kit infringement and stairway blocking and the club are likely to be fined by the governing body.

The Parkhead club have been charged with kit infringement after shirt sponsors Magners appeared on the substitutes bibs, but the club are expected to only receive a warning for this charge.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 28 July 2017.