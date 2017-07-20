Kris Commons reveals he is close to rejoining Hibernian

The midfielder recently had back surgery but told STV a deal is close.

Kris Commons has revealed he is close to rejoining Hibs after spending last season on loan at the club, but only if he is over his injury problems.

The 33-year-old, who recently had an operation on his back, looks set to be reunited with former Celtic manger Neil Lennon for a third time after the Northern-Irishman contacted Commons about the move.

Commons made five appearances for the newly promoted Premiership club, scoring two goals and contributing two assists.

The former Scotland midfielder would become Lennon's seventh summer signing after the transfers of Deivydas Matulevicius, Simon Murray, Danny Swanson, Efe Ambrose, Ofir Marciano and Steven Whittaker at Easter Road.