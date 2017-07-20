Leigh Griffiths banned for 'provoking' Linfield fans

The striker will miss the first leg of Celtic's European qualifying clash against Rosenborg.

Leigh Griffiths: Striker had been targeted by Linfield supporters. PA

Leigh Griffiths has been suspended for the first leg of Celtic's Champions League third qualifying round clash against Rosenborg after UEFA took action against the striker and the club.

Griffiths received a one-match ban for "provoking supporters" at the end of his team's win over Linfield by tying a Celtic scarf around the goalposts.

The Scotland forward had earlier been booked in controversial circumstances when he complained to the referee that bottles were thrown at him as he prepared to take a corner.

Linfield have been hit with a partial closure of their stadium for their next European game after the striker was targeted.

Celtic have also been sanctioned with three more disciplinary charges including the displaying of an alleged "illicit banner" by fans during the second leg.