Derek McInnes dedicates Europa victory to injured fans

The Aberdeen manager has said he hopes the fans are ready for Cyprus.

Victory: Aberdeen beat Siroki Brijeg in Bosnia. SNS

Aberdeen manager Derek McIness has dedicated their 2-0 Europa League victory to fans who were injured in an unprovoked attack.

The Pittodrie club secured a 2-0 win over Bosnian side Siroki Brijeg to book their place in the next round of Europa League qualifying.

A group of their fans were attacked on Wednesday after being ambushed by a group of football hooligans armed with baseball bats and iron bars in Mostar.

The manager said "They give up a lot of money and time to come here and show great commitment so it was disappointing when we heard the news.

"Thankfully nobody has been too badly hurt although it's never nice to see that.

"Hopefully they get home safe and they are all prepared to go to Cyprus.

"I have got to know a lot of these supporters through the European trips and I'm sure they will be eager to go over there. I don't think that will put them off too much but delighted we managed to get the result that everybody wanted."

At 0-0 with 18 minutes to go the Dons were heading out of the tournament on away goals after last week's 1-1 draw in Scotland.

But they found an extra gear in the last half hour with goals from new signings Greg Stewart and Gary Mackay-Steven.

Both goals were set up by through balls from man of the match Ryan Christie who is on loan from Celtic.

The win sets up an encounter with Apollon Limassol of Cyprus in the next round.

McInnes added: "We got stronger as the game went on and I think that's clearly down to getting the minutes under our belt last week and having another week's training.

"That was evident in the second half and once we get in front you see the spirit in the team."

