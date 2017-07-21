Transfer Talk: Izaguirre's exit, Dons Euro win reaction

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Emilio Izaguirre: The left-back could be leaving Celtic. SNS

Celtic left-back Emilio Izaguirre is heading for the Parkhead exit door after seven years at the club.



Reports suggest the 31-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Fayha, with Celtic set to pocket £1.25m from the deal.

Staying with Celtic and reports suggest former manager Ronny Deila is set to become a double agent for both Celtic and Rosenborg as they go head-to-head in next weeks Champions League qualifier.

The Norwegian has said he is there if current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers needs any help in their quest for group stage qualification - but apparently he could also help Rosenborg.

Another side who remain in contention for European qualification is Aberdeen after their 2-0 win over Siroki Brijeg on Friday night.

Goals from Greg Stewart and Gary MacKay-Steven saw off the Bosnian side.

Manager Derek McInnes says the win was for the fans who were caught up in the attack at a pub before the game.

Elsewhere in Scotland and it seems Kris Commons is set rejoin Hibs after the midfielder revealed to STV's Late Show that if his back injury heals, he will become Neil Lennon's seventh summer signing at Easter Road.

Down south, Andy Roberston has completed his medical ahead of his move to Liverpool, which could be good news for Dundee United who would receive a slice of the transfer fee for the left-back.

