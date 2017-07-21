Jane Ross out of Euro 2017 group stages with injury

The forward left the field against England with an ice pack on her shoulder.

Blow: Ross could miss the rest of the tournament. SNS

Scotland forward Jane Ross has been ruled out of the Women's Euro 2017 group stages after picking up a shoulder injury in their opening game against England.

Anna Signeul's side lost 6-0 to their closets rivals in Utrecht, with the 27-year-old coming with an ice pack and being taken to hospital for a scan.

Now the SFA have confirmed the Manchester City striker will miss the remaining group games against Spain and Portugal but could hopeful make an appearance if Scotland make it through Group D.

Scotland's next game comes on Sunday when they take on Portugal in Rotterdam.