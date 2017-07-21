I knew we would win after my goal, says Greg Stewart

The on-loan attacker broke the deadlock in Bosnia as Aberdeen ran out 2-0 winners.

Aberdeen forward Greg Stewart says there was only one winner after his opening goal against Siroki Brijeg in the Europa League second qualifying round tie in Bosnia.

The on-loan attacker says the squad are now confident of progressing in their next tie against Apollon Limassol from Cyprus.

Stewart, who is on loan from Championship side Birmingham, scored the opening goal in Bosnia in the second half before new signing Gary MacKay-Steven sealed the win late on.

The Dons knew they had to score against Siroki to stand a chance of qualifying after the 1-1 draw at Pittodrie last week.

He said: "All the lads are delighted to get through the tie, it was a very difficult game.

"Last week we gave ourselves a lot to do by not getting a victory to come out here and hold on to so we knew we had to get the win tonight and score goals.

"In the end I think overall we deserved that result."

He added: "The lads always said when you go away from home in Europe the home team always seem to do really well in the first 20 minutes and press us really high so it was very difficult for our game to get going.

"As the game went on we were creating chances and were unlucky not to score before we did but after we got the got there was only one team going to win."

Stewart also singled out the performance of fellow loanee Ryan Christie for his performance on the night and says it is a dream to play with Celtic midfielder every week.

He added: "I see that everyday in training, [Christie] does that every single day he is a great talent and is someone you love playing with.

"He will find you in the tightest of spaces and when he passed it through to me I couldn't believe I was through on goal and luckily enough, I don't get many right footed goals, but I was happy with that one."

Aberdeen now face Apollon Limassol in the third qualifying round, with the first leg taking place at Pittodrie next week.

Stewart says the squad are looking to go one better than last season and confidence is high they can progress to the next round.

He said: "That is what it is all about really progressing and we are looking to do better than last season basically as a team.

"If we can achieve that then you never know whats going to happen in the next round but it's a great bunch of boys and I think we can win that as well."