We're keen to add three or four players, says Well boss

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Ronnie Charters

Stephen Robinson says he has players on his radar ahead of the new season.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says the club are still looking to add more players to the squad ahead of the start of the season, even though there is not a lot of finances to work with.

The 42-year-old was speaking ahead of the Steelmen's League cup clash with Morton at the weekend and says although recruiting on a budget is tough, he hopes to add a few more players before the close of the window.

He said: "We are still looking at certain areas of the pitch, we are speaking to people here and now and trying to make a few deals happen.

"It is difficult of course there is not a lot of money to play with but we are still trying and we are hopeful of getting some people in before the start of the league season.

"We have got three of four on our radar and we have other areas of the pitch which we do want to add pace either in the wide area or up top.

"So we are currently speaking to people about that but it is ongoing and I am happy enough with the squad that we have got at the moment and if I can maybe do a little bit of business out plus get others in."

Robinson also says the game against Morton this weekend will be the toughest game of the group stages, as the Lanarkshire side prepare to face Jim Duffy's men.

Robinson says he admires the way Morton play and says it will be a very difficult game to win.

He added: "I went to watch Morton the other night there and it was a good game but I am expecting a tough challenge from them.

"Jim Duffy's team are always up for it, they're aggressive, they will put balls in behind you and they will be well organised so we know we will be in for a tough game on Saturday."

