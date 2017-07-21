  • STV
Scotland's Andy Robertson joins Liverpool in £10m deal

STV

The former Dundee United left-back has spent the last three seasons with Hull City.

Andy Robertson: Defender has 15 caps for Scotland.
Andy Robertson: Defender has 15 caps for Scotland. SNS Group

Scotland defender Andy Robertson has signed for English Premiership giants Liverpool in a deal thought to be worth £10m.

The left-back has spent the last three seasons with Hull City after previously playing for Dundee United and Queen's Park.

Robertson, 23, has won 15 caps for Scotland since making his debut in 2014.

The defender, who will wear the number 26 at Anfield, scored his only international goal in a 3-1 friendly defeat by former Reds boss Roy Hodgson's England that year. 

He joins Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke as summer additions to Jurgen Klopp's squad. 

Left-back has long been an area of concern for the Reds and former England midfielder James Milner spent much of the season in the position after Alberto Moreno failed to convince. 

Burnley made the early running for Robertson after Hull's relegation from the Premier League but no deal was forthcoming, opening the door for Klopp. 

Robertson told Liverpoolfc.com: "It feels a wee bit surreal just now. Obviously I'm delighted. 

"There's been a lot of speculation over the last couple of weeks but I'm glad that the deal's finally been done and I'm a Liverpool player. 

"My family are proud of what I've achieved so far and they're all over the moon with the move, as well as me of course." 

He added: "We're all just looking forward to being part of the Liverpool family now. 

"There's not many, if any, more special clubs than Liverpool. When you grow up as a kid you dream of playing with big clubs such as Liverpool and to make that a reality is a dream come true for me. 

"I just want to prove to people that I can do it at this level and hopefully I manage to do that this season and go on to do good things for this club." 

Announcing his departure, Hull said: "The 23-year-old full-back left the Tigers' Portuguese training camp earlier this week to undergo a medical and finalise terms with the Merseyside club. 

"Robertson arrived at the KCOM Stadium from Dundee United in July 2014 and went on to make 116 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring five goals. 

"Everybody at the club would like to thank Andy for his efforts in a black and amber shirt, and wish him well for the future." 

