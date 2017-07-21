  • STV
We can't keep relying on youngsters, says Lee McCulloch

Ronnie Charters

Statistically Kilmarnock had the youngest team in the whole pf British football last season.

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch says his side cannot continue to rely on their young players in their side, as he looks to add experience to the Killie squad for next season.

Kilmarnock had the youngest squad in Britain last season and the Killie boss says his side must stand up and be counted next season as they look to better their eighth place finish last season.

McCulloch says signing players with a point to prove, like Chris Burke, will improve the squad but he hopes all his players will be hungry for success this season.

He said: The points to prove means they are coming in hungry for success but hopefully all my players will be like that.

"Regards to the experienced players its got to be the right experience, last year we had the youngest squad in British football last season which is an amazing stat for the club.

"But I think the young ones, we can't be too reliant on them and that's why there has been a bit of experience brought in."

The 39-year-old says he is still hopeful of bringing in some new faces to Rugby Park after already signing Dom Thomas and Chris Burke, but admits that will not happen any time soon.

He added: "We have got out targets but as I say we just have to wait and see what happens.

"There is no real rush, the season is still over two weeks away but as you say when it gets closer to the season then we will try to rush things through.

