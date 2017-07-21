  • STV
Celtic to close Green Brigade section for two games

Ronnie Charters

Move follows UEFA's charges against club for crowd behaviour during the Linfield game.

Celtic have announced they will close the Green Brigade section of the stadium for two matches for what the club have described as "unsafe behaviour".

The decision comes as Celtic were charged by UEFA on crowd behaviour offences following their recent game against Linfield, in which an illicit banner is said to have been displayed.

The club say they will be writing to the 900 season-ticket holders affected by the decision.

They say the action is in regard to the fans' behaviour at the last game of the season against Hearts and the previous game against Linfield.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawell said: "The behaviour of fans in the Green Brigade section of the ground at the matches against Hearts and Linfield was a serious safety risk, which has left us with no choice but to take decisive action to ensure safety within the stadium.

"There is no room for debate. The safety authorities and the football authorities make the rules. They also enforce the rules.

"If the rules are broken, Celtic will be punished again and again. There is no hiding place from these realities. Anyone who has Celtic's interests at heart must surely recognise them and behave accordingly."

"The fans have a responsibility to behave in the stadium and I would urge everyone involved to see the damage this is causing to the club. 
Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has also spoken out on the section closure.

He said: "It's really disappointing that we are talking about stadium safety and paramilitary banners rather than our progress into the next round of Europe.

"The fans have a responsibility to behave in the stadium and I would urge everyone involved to see the damage this is causing to the club. Hopefully this is a wake-up call."

The section will be closed for Celtic's next two home games against Rosenborg in the Champions League third round qualifier on Wednesday and Hearts on the opening day of the Premiership season.

