Transfer Talk: Gers target duo, United eye McMillan

Caixinha: McLean and Walker on his radar. SNS

Despite nine new recruits at Ibrox, manager Pedro Caixinha has admitted he is not done yet in this transfer window with reports suggesting he wants to add Kenny McLean and Jamie Walker to his squad.

The Ibrox club have failed in their recent attempts to add Hearts playmaker Walker to their team but it seems Caixinha is stepping up his effort to land the 24-year-old.

As well as that, despite already raiding Aberdeen for Ryan Jack, Rangers also hope to have Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean playing in Govan this season, as the Rangers boss admits he is still keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

Elsewhere, Dundee United hope to land Dundalk striker David McMillan, but according to reports they may have to wait to land the forward.

United will not pay the asking price for the 28-year-old and may have to land him in January when his contract with the Irish club comes to an end.

Over at Celtic it seems Brendan Rodgers is looking to change the tactics to allow both strikers, Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele to play together.

And St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says he won't be rushed into a decision regarding on-trial striker Romain Habran.

