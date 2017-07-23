Scotland Women face must-win clash against Portugal

This will be Scotland's second game of Euro 2017 after defeat to England.

Signeul: Scotland look to bounce back from defeat to England. SNS

Scotland will hope to bounce back from their 6-0 defeat to England as they take on Portugal in a must win game in Rotterdam at Euro 2017.

Anna Signeul's side sit bottom of Group D after their opening round defeat to England and know that anything but a win at the Sparta-Stadion will see them exit the competition.

A hat-trick from Jodi Taylor as well as goals from Ellen White, Jordan Nobbs' and Toni Duggan condemned Scotland to an embarrassing opening round defeat in Utrecht.

Striker Jane Ross will miss the crucial clash against Portugal after sustaining a shoulder injury against England and is likely to miss the rest of the group stages.

Scotland have already had their share of injuries in the lead up to the tournament after Kim Little, Lizzie Arnot, Jen Beattie and Emma Mitchell all ruled out of the tournament through injury.

As well as Anna Signeul's side being defeated in the opening game, Portugal also started Euro 2017 with a loss after falling 2-0 to one of the tournament pre-favourites Spain.

Scotland are 17 places above Portugal in the world rankings and have not tasted defeat against the side since 1994.

The last meeting was a 1-1 friendly draw in Viana do Castelo in 2014.

Scotland face Portugal at 5pm in the Sparta-Stadion in Rotterdam in the second round of Group D at the Women's Euro 2017.