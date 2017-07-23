  • STV
  • MySTV

Dundee players' day-off axed after 'poor' cup display

Ronnie Charters

Neil McCann's side won 2-0 against Buckie Thistle but was not happy at the overall performance.

McCann: The Dundee boss was angered at his sides display
McCann: The Dundee boss was angered at his sides display SNS

Dundee manager Neil McCann has cancelled his players day-off after he was angered by their below-par performance in the League Cup against Buckie Thistle.

The Dark Blues ran out 2-0 winners on Saturday, but the Dens Park boss has warned his new-look side he will not tolerate a repeat of their display on Saturday when they head into Ladbrokes Premiership action in less than a fortnight.

McCann was livid after watching his side fail to inspire against the Highland League champions at Dens Park with goals in each half from Faissal El Bakhtaoui and new signing Sofien Moussa enough to seal the win.

The 42-year-old had been happy with his side's efforts up until the weekend but knows they cannot afford to turn in another performance like they did against their part-time opponents, which prompted him to cancel their planned day off on Sunday.

"I cancelled their day off because we were so poor overall."
Neil McCann

He said: "There were only a few with pass marks after that performance.

"It's hard to explain where that came from and I don't think it was so much to do with disrespecting the opposition.

"You only get what you deserve in this game and we'll speak about why it was so like that on Saturday.

"I cancelled their day off because we were so poor overall.

"The attitude just wasn't there and it was so unlike what we've been seeing up until now, including pre-season.

"We can't stroll about like that and think we're going to win a game just outright because we're a Premiership team. "It doesn't work like that in football and they know that."

Dundee kick-off their Premiership season at home to Ross County on Saturday, 5 August.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.