Dundee players' day-off axed after 'poor' cup display

Neil McCann's side won 2-0 against Buckie Thistle but was not happy at the overall performance.

McCann: The Dundee boss was angered at his sides display SNS

Dundee manager Neil McCann has cancelled his players day-off after he was angered by their below-par performance in the League Cup against Buckie Thistle.

The Dark Blues ran out 2-0 winners on Saturday, but the Dens Park boss has warned his new-look side he will not tolerate a repeat of their display on Saturday when they head into Ladbrokes Premiership action in less than a fortnight.

McCann was livid after watching his side fail to inspire against the Highland League champions at Dens Park with goals in each half from Faissal El Bakhtaoui and new signing Sofien Moussa enough to seal the win.

The 42-year-old had been happy with his side's efforts up until the weekend but knows they cannot afford to turn in another performance like they did against their part-time opponents, which prompted him to cancel their planned day off on Sunday.

"I cancelled their day off because we were so poor overall." Neil McCann

He said: "There were only a few with pass marks after that performance.

"It's hard to explain where that came from and I don't think it was so much to do with disrespecting the opposition.

"You only get what you deserve in this game and we'll speak about why it was so like that on Saturday.

"I cancelled their day off because we were so poor overall.

"The attitude just wasn't there and it was so unlike what we've been seeing up until now, including pre-season.

"We can't stroll about like that and think we're going to win a game just outright because we're a Premiership team. "It doesn't work like that in football and they know that."

Dundee kick-off their Premiership season at home to Ross County on Saturday, 5 August.