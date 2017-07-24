Rangers chief Stewart Robertson appointed to SPFL board

Hearts owner Ann Budge and Hamilton chairman Les Gray have also bee elected.

Stewart Robertson: First Rangers representative on board since SPFL formed. SNS

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson will become the club's first representative on the SPFL board since it formed in 2013.

He will join Hearts owner Ann Budge and Hamilton chairman Les Gray as the Scottish Premiership representatives for the 2017/2018 campaign.

This was Robertson's third attempt to join the governing body's top table, having previously applied two years ago before pulling out of the running last year.

Speaking in 2015, Robertson said: "A club of Rangers stature should be at the top table - we should be in there and have a voice and should have an influence with what's going on in the Scottish game.

"It's about building relationships - it helps that we know them from days gone past, so that's made it a bit easier to do that.

"They have got the confidence in us now that the board and the team here are looking to do the best for Rangers, but also for Scottish football."

The Championship representatives are Martin Ritchie (Falkirk) and Warren Hawke (Morton), while Iain Dougan (Stranraer) will represent League 1 and League 2.

The other board members are chief executive Neil Doncaster, new chairman Murdoch MacLennan and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey.

In addition, SPFL appointees to the 2017/18 Scottish FA Professional Game Board are Neil Doncaster (SPFL), Duncan Fraser (Aberdeen), Peter Lawwell (Celtic), Ian Maxwell (Partick Thistle) and Mike Mulraney (Alloa Athletic).