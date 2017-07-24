  • STV
Stokes urged to sign for Hibs and rediscover best form

STV

Neil Lennon says he has left a 'strong offer' on the table for the striker to consider.

Top form: Stokes scored 21 goals for Celtic during the 2013/14 season under Neil Lennon's management. SNS

Neil Lennon has urged Anthony Stokes to accept the challenge of rediscovering his best form at Hibernian.

The Easter Road boss confirmed last week he had left a "strong offer" on the table for the former Celtic striker to mull over.

Stokes lifted the Scottish Cup 15 months ago with Hibs before signing for Blackburn Rovers last summer.

The move to Ewood Park soon turned sour, however, with a catalogue of off-field incidents limiting the Irishman to just four first team starts for Rovers before he was released last week.

Lennon, who coached Stokes during his spell in the Parkhead hot seat, believes he can help the striker - who turns 29 on Tuesday - return to the levels that saw him net more than 100 goals in Scottish football.

"I'm trying to bring him in because I think he's a good player," said Lennon.

"He's won championships, he's won cups and I think his best performances have come when he's played in Scotland whether it be here, Falkirk or Celtic.

"So it's an environment that he's very comfortable in and can prosper in."

Lennon added: "I can't comment on his personal issues but the majority of those issues are resolved and behind him now.

"It's important that he gets back playing football. He's 28-29 now. He has a bit to prove to people but I believe he has qualities that will enhance us.

"If we can get the deal done then great, if we can't we move on. But I do think his best years came under me at Celtic so I think that will certainly work in my favour."

Meanwhile, Lennon is keeping a slot in his Hibs squad free for another of his former players in Kris Commons.

The 33-year-old said he would only accept the offer if he can find full fitness after undergoing back surgery.

Lennon insists the ex-Scotland international still has plenty to offer at top level.

He said: "Kris is a very proud individual. He knows there's an interest from us - but nothing more than that.

"He has to prove his fitness. He knows himself, it's a back operation - it's going to keep him out for a couple of months but it's not career threatening.

"I still think he has plenty of football in him. When he came here last season he wasn't fit but still scored two goals in five appearances."

He added: "If he comes through the op okay and can get himself back up to full speed then he will be an asset to any club. But it will be Kris' decision whether he signs ultimately."

Lennon also confirmed Deivydas Matulevicius will miss Tuesday night's Betfred Cup tie with Arbroath as Hibs await international clearance from the Belgian FA after his move from Royal Mouscron.

Matulevicius' Lithuania team-mate Vykintas Slivka is due to complete a season-long loan from Juventus this week.

