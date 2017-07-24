SPFL will not reopen inquiry into Rangers EBT scheme

New board told stripping the club of titles is not an option, STV understands.

Rangers: Use of EBTs themselves were not against league rules (file pic). SNS

The SPFL will not reopen an inquiry into Rangers' use of EBTs following legal advice given to the league's board.

The new board met on Monday to discuss the issue for the first time and was given a number of recommendations over how to proceed.

A final decision is yet to be made but STV understands board members have been told stripping titles is not an option.

The Lord Nimmo Smith independent commission has already ruled five Scottish Premier League titles won between 2001 and 2010 were won fairly and resulted in no "unfair competitive advantage".

This was despite a breach of league rules which led to the Ibrox club being fined £250,000 for failing to declare payments.

The decision of the Supreme Court that the so-called EBTs were not legitimate raised the prospects of a review, with Celtic leading the calls for the SPFL to look again.

It is understood, however, that the advice given is that there is no mechanism within the league rules to call for the decision to be reviewed.

A deadline to appeal the decision passed seven days after the original publication of the verdict in 2013.

The use of EBTs themselves were not against league rules.

Hearts owner Ann Budge said after the meeting on Monday: "There's going to be a statement on Wednesday, other than that I'm afraid I can't say any more. We have discussed it at some length."

When asked if a decision had been made, Budge said: "A decision? No, there are recommendations. You will fully understand on Wednesday.

"A new board has had to look at all of the facts thoroughly. It's a brand new board. I think for us to come out with something now would be quite a big ask."