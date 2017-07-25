  • STV
Izaguirre confirms Celtic exit with emotional message

STV

Honduran international defender completes his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Fayha.

Emilio Izaguirre: The defender has left Celtic after seven years with the Parkhead club SNS Group

Emilio Izaguirre confirmed his departure from Celtic with an emotional farewell message.

The 31-year-old Honduras left-back completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Fayha after seven years at the Parkhead club.

Izaguirre took to Instagram late on Monday night to thank everyone connected with Celtic, name-checking chief executive Peter Lawwell, the club's biggest shareholder Dermot Desmond, former Hoops boss Neil Lennon and team-mates Scott Brown, Efe Ambrose, Kolo Toure and Cristian Gamboa.

Izaguirre, a fans' favourite, said: "Today is a very sad day in my life. I never thought that one day I had to say goodbye to a club that I love so much and that gave me everything in football, all my dreams came true in my professional career as a football player.

"I want to say thanks to all the people working at Celtic Park, all the staff working at Lennoxtown training ground, the security staff, the kitchen staff, the kitmen and everybody else.

"A every special to all the Celtic Fans that made me feel at home, to the Ultras Celtic Fans Green Brigade. I LOVE YOU ALL!!

"Special thanks to all Directors particularly Peter Lawell and Mr. Dermot Desmond..thanks you for supporting me.

"Special thanks to Neil Lennon for trusting me and for giving me this fantastic opportunity.

"To all my Team Mates that I enjoyed working with in these 7 years especially my captain Scott Brown, Also many thanks to my best friends like Efe Ambrose, Kolo Toure and wee Gamby.

"Hail, Hail, I LOVE CELTIC FOREVER!!"

Izaguirre won six Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups during his time in Glasgow but was latterly understudy to Scotland defender Kieran Tierney.

