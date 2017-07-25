Former Inverness striker Billy McKay signs for Ross County

The Northern Irish striker has signed a two-year-deal with the Staggies

Third time lucky: McKay has returned to the Highlands for a third spell, this time at Caley's rivals Ross County. SNS

Ross County have completed the signing of former Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Billy McKay on a two-year-contract.

McKay returned to Inverness for a second spell in January on a short-term loan deal but was unable to prevent Richie Foran's side from relegation to the Championship.

The Northern Ireland international has now returned to the Highlands for a third time by signing for Ross County.

The Staggies have been searching for a proven goal scorer since the departure of the league's top marksman Liam Boyce to Burton Albion last month.

Manager Jim McIntyre said: "I'm delighted to bring Billy to Dingwall. He is a player that we know well and the type of player that we feel can do well for us.

"I was keen to add more goal threat to our squad and Billy gives us that. He is great in and around the box and I am sure he will get goals for us."