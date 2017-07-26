Henrik Larsson: Celtic legend's memorable moments 20 years on

The Swedish striker signed for the Hoops on this week in 1997 and went on to have a stellar career.

On July 25, 1997, Celtic completed the signing of Henrik Larsson for £650,000 in a move that would go on to have a profound impact on Scottish football.

After a relatively inauspicious start Larsson went on to become a Parkhead legend, scoring 242 goals and winning eight trophies.

Here Daryn MacRae looks at 20 of his most memorable moments in the Hoops:

1. A debut to forget

Larsson's debut was a memorable occasion. Unfortunately for the Swede it was for all the wrong reasons.

He gave the ball away shortly after coming on at Easter Road, with veteran midfielder Chic Charnley taking full advantage to score from 25 yards and secure a 2-1 win for Hibs.

The Scotsman's match report read: "The supreme irony for Celtic came when their ace card turned out to be a joker."

Magnificent Seven: Larsson became a Celtic legend during his seven-year spell in Glasgow. SNS

2. Breaks his Celtic duck

Larsson's first league goal came against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. He arrived right on cue at the back post and produced a diving header which arrowed into the bottom corner, a move that would replicated on numerous occasions over the years.

3. Makes his mark in Europe, in his own net

Larsson's first strike in Europe arrived in his first match but it was into his own net. A corner deflected off the unfortunate Swede and past his own keeper against Tirol Innsbruck.

Larsson and Celtic recovered from the setback quickly, however, going on to win 6-3 against the Austrian side.

4. Prevents Rangers from ten-in-a-row

After a rocky start, Larsson soon found his feet and scored 18 goals in all competitions during his first season.

He ended the campaign as the club's top scorer, helping Wim Jansen's side to break Rangers' monopoly by regaining the league title.

Crucially, the striker scored the first in the final game of the season against St Johnstone as Celtic prevented their Glasgow rivals from making it ten consecutive league titles.

Larsson picked up the ball on the left wing, cut inside and curled a powerful shot into the far corner from 25 yards to settle the nerves of the Parkhead faithful.

Champions: Larsson and Jansen celebrate stopping Rangers from ten-in-a-row. SNS

5. On the goal trail

Having established himself as the focal point of Celtic's attack, Larsson bagged 38 goals to top the scoring charts in his second season.

He also dismissed any concerns about his ability to score in the big games by netting a double in a 5-1 demolition of table-toppers Rangers in November 1998.

His sackful of goals was not enough to prevent the Ibrox side from winning both the league and Scottish Cup that season, however.

6. Disaster strikes

In 1999, disaster struck as Larsson broke his leg in two places following a duel with Lyon's Serge Blanc during Celtic's 1-0 defeat to the French side in a UEFA Cup tie.

The injury ruled the forward out for the vast majority of the campaign.

7. Back with a bang

Larsson returned for the 2000/2001 season and soon found his most prolific form.

He scored the first goal of the Martin O'Neill era against Dundee United at Tannadice and went on to strike 53 times in all competitions as the Hoops won a domestic treble of league, Scottish Cup and League Cup.

8. Stars in "Demolition Derby"

Of Larsson's 53 goals during the 2000/2001 season, one in particular sticks out in Celtic folklore.

In the first Old Firm match of the campaign, Celtic ran out 6-2 victors in a clash since dubbed "Demolition Derby" by Parkhead supporters, with the forward scoring twice - the second a stunning effort.

Larsson latched on to a Chris Sutton knockdown, setting off on a run form the halfway line that saw him outstrip the Rangers defence before chipping the onrushing Rangers keeper Stefan Klos in nonchalant fashion.

Trademark: Larsson's tongue-out celebration became his signature way to mark a goal. SNS

9. Loses his locks but keeps his head

Larsson dispensed of his infamous dreadlocks in October 2000, causing uproar on the terraces, but his head retained all its old instincts for goal.

He nodded Celtic in front against Aberdeen with a crisp header in the 82nd minute to preserve his side's unbeaten status in the league.

10. Hits the spot in Europe

Celtic were pitted in a group of death during the 2000/2001 Champions League but Larsson proved inspirational.

He scored a penalty in the opening match away to Juventus and the winner against Porto in the second tie, before bagging another penalty in the reverse fixture with Juventus at Parkhead when Celtic ran out 4-3 victors in a sensational match.

Despite accumulating nine points thanks to Larsson's goals, Celtic failed to qualify from the group.

On the spot: Larsson coolly slots home a penalty in Turin. SNS

11. 100 up

His 100th goal in the Hoops arrived in January 2001, when he fired in a festive foursome against Kilmarnock at Parkhead.

12. Elusive Larsson pierces Hearts

A rampant Larsson continued his outstanding form in front of goal when he notched a scintillating hat-trick against Hearts at Tynecastle in February 2001.

In blizzard conditions the frontman proved too hot for the capital side's back four to handle as his three goals led Celtic to a 3-0 win, creating a nine-point gap at the top of the table in the process.

13. Wins the Golden Shoe

Larsson's 35 league strikes, on top of a League Cup final hat-trick versus Kilmarnock and a Scottish Cup final double versus Hibernian, in the 2000/01 campaign saw him awarded the prestigious European Golden Shoe.

14. Rangers' scourge

Larsson struck on 15 occasions over the course of his career in Old Firm matches.

He followed up the memorable lob at Parkhead by bringing up a half century of goals in the 2000/2001 season when Celtic ran out 3-0 victors at Ibrox, rounding Stefan Klos before slotting into an empty net.

Half ton up: Larsson celebrates at Ibrox after claiming his 50th goal of the season. SNS

15. Squad goals

Not only did Larsson show a supreme touch in front of goal, his technical ability saw him forge a series of formidable strike partnerships.

Larsson's favourite pairing was with Englishman Chris Sutton.

The duo's link up play became integral in a successful period for Martin O'Neill's side.

16. Larsson fires Celtic to UEFA Cup Final

Larsson's form on the domestic scene transformed seamlessly to the European stage and his eight goals, including a late strike in the second leg of the semi-final clash with Boavista, fired Celtic all the way to their first European final in 33 years.

17. UEFA Cup Final double 2003

In the 2003 final Martin O'Neill's side faced Jose Mourinho's Porto.

Larsson almost single-handedly led Celtic to glory with a stunning double, first meeting Didier Agathe's cross to direct a looping header past Vítor Baía before dragging the Hoops level once more with a powerful header from Alan Thompson's corner.

His efforts ultimately proved in vain, however, as the Portuguese side ran out 3-2 victors thanks to Derlei's extra-time winner.

Head Bhoy: Larsson leaps to level for Celtic in the UEFA Cup final. SNS

18. Emotional farewell

Having announced his intentions to leave the club Larsson bowed out in style, scoring twice in his final home match for Celtic at an emotional Parkhead in a 2-1 win over Dundee United.

He left the club as the SPL's all-time leading scorer with 158 goals.

19. Fitting send-off

In his final match for Celtic the Swede scored a double in the Scottish Cup Final against Dunfermilne.

The first was expertly taken with a classic Larsson finish, while the second was a typical poacher's goal.

Celtic won the game 3-1 in what was a fitting send-off for the record-breaking centre-forward.

20. Return of the King

After leaving for Spanish giants Barcelona fate decreed that Henrik Larsson would return to his spiritual home just 111 days after leaving Glasgow and the gods must also have decided that the striker would mark the occasion with a trademark goal.

The King bites back: Larsson chips home for Barcelona on his return to Parkhead SNS