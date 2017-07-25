Dundee United close to signing striker Scott McDonald

Former Motherwell man 'turns down offers from England' to sign for Championship side

Scott McDonald: The striker is thought to have rejected offers from England SNS Group

Dundee United are set to sign former Celtic and Motherwell striker Scott McDonald.

McDonald has been a free agent since leaving the Fir Park club at the end of last season.

STV Sport understands the Australian forward had offers from clubs in England, but has opted to sign for the Scottish Championship club.

The 33-year-old rose to prominence in Lanarkshire, scoring crucial goals including a double to help decide the destination of the 2004/05 Scottish Premier League title.

McDonald joined Celtic in 2007 and won the 2007/08 SPL title as well as the 2009 League Cup.

Spells with Middlesbrough and Millwall followed before a return to Motherwell in 2014.

United are in the hunt for a striker with James Keatings facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle ligament injury.