Dembele and Sviatchenko set to miss Rosenborg clash

Doubtful: Moussa Dembele, left, and Erik Sviatchenko. SNS

Celtic face an injury crisis ahead of their crunch Champion's League tie with Rosenborg, with Moussa Dembele and Erik Sviatchenko major doubts to feature.

French forward Dembele, who has been linked with a move to Marseille in recent days, has picked up a hamstring injury and looks likely to miss out against the Norwegian champions after missing training on Tuesday.

Brendan Rodgers is already without the suspended Leigh Griffiths, meaning winger Scott Sinclair will likely deputise through the middle.

Rodgers said: "We are looking at a possible injury that he (Dembele) may have, we are just waiting on clarification on that."

He also has concerns at the back after confirming Danish defender Sviatchenko is doubtful to start.

With Dedryck Boyata also sidelined after picking up a knee injury against Slavia Prague in pre-season, Joso Simunovic is the only fully fit centre-half at Rodgers' disposal.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has been quick to dismiss rumours that Dembele held talks with Marseille on Saturday, saying talks "100% did not happen".

He added: "I see Moussa has been linked with I think ten clubs. It was Marseille the other day, I saw Arsenal the other week. There was PSG, there was Chelsea, but there is nothing in it.

"From our perspective he is a boy who is very calm and is still developing. It is the time of the season when there is all the speculation over and you can't stop it.

"But we can control what we think about it and there is nothing more on it."