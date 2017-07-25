Scott McDonald signs one-year deal with Dundee United

Ex-Motherwell striker turned down offers from England to sign for Championship club.

Scott McDonald: The striker has been a free agent since leaving Motherwell SNS Group

Dundee United have signed former Celtic and Motherwell striker Scott McDonald.

McDonald has been a free agent since leaving the Fir Park club at the end of last season.

The Australian forward had offers from clubs in England but has opted to sign for the Scottish Championship club on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old rose to prominence in Lanarkshire, scoring crucial goals including a double to help decide the destination of the 2004/05 Scottish Premier League title.

McDonald said: "I am delighted to sign for United. I want to help this club secure promotion into the Premiership.

"After I came up and looked around St Andrews and spoke to the manager, it was an easy decision. I had options in the Ladbrokes Premiership and down south but I believe that I can achieve success here.

"Being successful and enjoying my football is important to me and that means winning the Ladbrokes Championship this season is the aim."

McDonald joined Celtic in 2007 and won the 2007/08 SPL title as well as the 2009 League Cup.

Spells with Middlesbrough and Millwall followed before a return to Motherwell in 2014.

United are in the hunt for a striker with James Keatings facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle ligament injury.

Manager Ray McKinnon said: "This is a great signing for us. Scott is an experienced player who has played at the top level. His ability will enhance the team and his personality will impact in the dressing room also.

"He adds to our attacking options and the desire he showed to come to United ahead of other options tells me everything about his character. He is a winner and wants to help us win the title this season".