Celtic boss tells Green Brigade to 'stick to football'

Brendan Rodgers praises supporters but says politics must be left out of it.

Brendan Rodgers has told the Green Brigade to leave politics out of Celtic Park.

Celtic announced they will close the section of the stadium where the club's ultras-style fans group reside for the next two home matches, citing "serious incidents of unsafe behaviour".

The Scottish champions were charged by UEFA on counts of an "illicit banner" and "blocked stairways" during last Wednesday's Champions League victory over Linfield.

Speaking ahead of the third round qualifier with Rosenborg on Wednesday night, Rodgers said: "I have had a few days to have a look at it and assess it.

"I don't want to indulge this element too much but of course I have an opinion on it and it is totally aligned with the board and the people aligned with Celtic.

"Celtic Football Club, since it started in 1888 to what it is today, is not a political arena for any supporters to come into and display any sort of political element."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

He continued: "I want to defend the guys at some point because I've been fortunate during my football career to have been around some of the top football clubs and stadiums in Britain and I can categorically say that the atmosphere inside Celtic Park is the best you will witness.

"The guys in the corner, the Green Brigade, add that energy and youthfulness, which is absolutely amazing.

"The club have worked tirelessly over the years to be the first club in Britain to have a standing section and 99.9% of the time they, along with the rest of the stadium, give us incredible support.

"But the political element is not acceptable. There are platforms for that outside of football, take that somewhere else, it is not for inside Celtic Park."

Rodgers added: "My message is they are absolutely brilliant in their support, in their enthusiasm, they think about Celtic from their first waking moments and the energy is great.

"But we don't need to go down the other route. Stick to football and supporting the team you love."

