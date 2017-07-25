Rosenborg: All you need to know about Celtic's opponents

The Norwegians are in Glasgow for the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

Touched down: Rosenborg players arrive at Glasgow Airport ahead of facing Celtic SNS

Celtic host Rosenborg in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Wednesday.

Ahead of the first leg at Celtic Park, Daryn MacRae offers the lowdown on the Norwegian champions.

History

Rosenborg Ballklub, simply known as Rosenborg, are Norway's most successful club side having won a record 24 league titles, 11 Norwegian Football Cups and made more appearances in UEFA competitions than any other side from the country.

The club became a regular feature in European football's premier competition at the turn of the century - enjoying an 11-year run in the Champions League from 1995-2006 - and developed a reputation as something of a potential banana skin for Europe's elite after pulling off a series of upsets.

In 1996, they reached the Champions League quarter-finals after defeating Serie A giants AC Milan, while in 2007 a battling 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge culminated in the sacking of then-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

How are they doing just now?

Rosenborg are 17 games in to their 2017 Eliteserien league campaign and sit top of the table having only suffered just two defeats.

Five points clear of their nearest rivals, Rosenborg boast both the most watertight defence and potent attack in the league.

Where do they play?

Rosenborg play their home games at the 21,400-capacity all-seater Lerkendal Stadion in the city of Trondheim, in central Norway.

Home patch: Rosenborg play their home games at the 21,400-capacity Lerkendal Stadion SNS

Who's in charge?

Club icon Kare Ingebrigtsen was appointed Rosenborg manager in 2014, having previously enjoyed a spell as assistant manager and made more than 150 appearances for the club as a player.

Born in Trondheim, the local hero spent the majority of his career at the club. He also had a brief stint in England with Manchester City, scoring an FA Cup hat-trick against Leicester in 1994.

How do they usually set up?

Ingebrigtsen generally opts for an attacking 4-3-3 formation, with a focus on retaining possession and working the ball into wide areas for wingers to create chances.

Club captain and Danish international Mike Jensen runs the show in midfield, and is capable of chipping in with both goals and assists.

The much-maligned Nicklas Bendtner, formerly of Arsenal and Juventus, leads the line, with his 6ft 3in frame making him an awkward customer to deal with in the air.

Never short of self-belief, the Danish striker said in 2009 he would be the top goalscorer at the World Cup and among the world's top players within five years but struggled to live up to his own lofty billing as his career stagnated.

Tasked with supplying the ammunition for the Bendtner is Poi Andre Helland. The 27-year-old usually starts from the right wing and likes to cut inside onto his left foot to slide through balls or shoot on goal.

Talking it up: Nicklas Bendner speaks to STV's Raman Bhardwaj ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie SNS

What is their nickname?

Troillongan, which translates as "the Troll Children".

Players to have played for both clubs

Celtic full-back Mikel Lustig will offer manager Brendan Rodgers the inside track on their next European opponents, having turned out 95 times in Rosenborg's white and black colours over four seasons.

During a successful stint in Norway, Lustig won the league twice and Norwegian Cup once, while also becoming a regular with the senior Swedish side. He joined Celtic on a pre-contract in January 2012.

Another former Rosenborg star now donning the Hoops is Cristian Gamboa, who after a successful loan spell in 2012 signed a five-year deal with the Trondheim outfit.

The Costa Rican made 30 appearances for Roseborg, during which time he caught the eye of Premier League side West Bromwich Albion who shelled out £2m to secure his services.

Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson once enjoyed a trophy-laden short term loan spell with Rosenborg.

Over the course of 13 appearances in Norway the 21-year-old impressed many and did enough to attain a league and cup winners medal.

Famous former players

Other notable names to have played for Rosenborg include towering forward John Carew, who went on to turn out for Aston Villa and Valencia, former Blackburn Rovers winger Morton Gamst Pedersen and ex-Spurs man Stefan Iversen.

Celtic v Rosenborg: Head-to-head

The two sides met in the group stage of the 2001/02 Champions League.

Celtic won the first encounter 1-0 at Parkhead thanks to a strike by Alan Thompson, with Rosenborg exacting revenge when they secured a 2-0 victory two weeks later in Norway.