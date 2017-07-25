Motherwell fans invite refugees to game at Fir Park

Supporters hope the move will help foster relations with local Syrian community.

Fir Park: Around 200 refugees live nearby (file pic). © SNS Group

A group of 40 Syrian refugees have been invited by Motherwell fans to watch their side take on Berwick Rangers this weekend.

The Well Society, the supporters' group which owns a majority stake in the Fir Park outfit, will host a group now living in North Lanarkshire as they round off their Betfred Cup group-stage fixtures.

It is hoped the move will help foster relations with the 200-strong Syrian refugee population currently living in and around the town.

Well Society board member Jason Henderson said: "Motherwell is truly a community club by any definition - the club's identity and history is entwined with not just the town of Motherwell but with Lanarkshire in its entirety.

"With all that in mind, we want to play a bigger part in the wider community, not just engaging with and supporting Motherwell fans where we can but also doing so for the community as a whole, and this is a great example of that.

"Lanarkshire has welcomed a large number of refugees from Syria over the past couple of years, families who have been forced from their homes thousands of miles away and are working hard to now build their lives as our neighbours and friends.

"We want to give them the opportunity to enjoy a day out at Fir Park on Saturday, take in the experience of a cup tie in Scotland, and with any luck, cheer the Steelmen on to victory."

Motherwell FC has welcomed the idea.

Fan engagement manager Ryan Murrant said: "Saturday's initiative is the result of fantastic work by the Well Society.

"Inclusion is what this club and the community are about, and being able to welcome our Syrian guests to the Berwick Rangers match highlights that."