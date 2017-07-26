  • STV
Ian Cathro relaxed about flak after Peterhead defeat

STV

Hearts lost 2-1 to the League Two side on Tuesday night in the Betfred Cup.

Under fire: Ian Cathro was unable to prevent Hearts from slipping to defeat against Peterhead SNS

Hearts boss Ian Cathro remains relaxed about the criticism he faces after his side were beaten by League Two side Peterhead in the Betfred Cup.

The Jam Tarts went down 2-1 to the Blue Toon at Balmoor, putting them under pressure to quality from group B.

Kyle Lafferty made it four goals in three games for Hearts to level after Jason Brown headed the Blue Toon in front but Rory McAllister scored a late penalty to turn up the heat on Cathro.

He said: "I'm not going to stop it so let it be. We're disappointed and our expectations are to do better.

"We didn't start particularly well and it allowed Peterhead to be motivated to keep fighting and keep pushing.

"We probably got ourselves on top but we need to make better decisions to make sure we can create the opportunities and be more efficient in taking them."

He added: "We were looking to put ourselves to the top of the group and haven't done that so we're disappointed. 

"But we also respect that we have a number of new players in the team and there are relationships building.

"We need to make sure we're ready for Saturday first and foremost. The demands we put on ourselves mean we want to beat Dunfermline but we now need to do so to progress in the competition. That's the reality."

Peterhead boss Jim McInally was full of praise for his players.

He said: "I was going to take Rory McAllister off but I remembered that if we made it to the final whistle we'd have had penalties - he's our number one penalty taker.

"I wanted the players to go out and show they can play but to win is a massive bonus. We've now got a chance of going through if we beat Elgin on Saturday.

"Everybody had written us off and you get annoyed because you don't get respected at this level.

"I read the press today and nobody even mentioned Peterhead so I told the players to go away from here with people talking about them and they've done just that."

The result leaves Hearts and Peterhead level on six points going into the final fixtures on Saturday.

Dunfermline, who sit top of the section on eight points, travel to Tynecastle, while Peterhead are away to Elgin.

