Hibs to sign midfielder on three-year deal from Juventus

Neil Lennon had been expected to snap up Lithuania international Vykintas Slivka on loan.

Vykintas Slivka: Awaiting international clearance for move. SNS

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has revealed Lithuania international Vykintas Slivka will join the club on a three-year deal from Juventus.

The Easter Road side had been expected to take the 19-times capped midfielder on loan from the Serie A giants but Slivka has now agreed to end his contract with the Serie A giants.

Hibs are currently awaiting international clearance before securing the 22-year-old's capture on a permanent basis.

Lennon, speaking after watching his side stroll to a 6-1 win over Arbroath in the Betfred Cup, is delighted with the change in the terms of the transfer.

He said on Tuesday: "Vykintas Slivka should get his clearance tomorrow. Instead of a loan, his deal will now be permanent. It will now be three years, if everything goes ahead.

"We are just waiting on the confirmation of that. I think he is a decent player and, while he might take a bit of time to bed in, I think it is a good bit of business.

"Hopefully he will show what he can do here. His contract at Juventus was coming to an end and we liked the idea of a permanent move."

Lennon also announced talks with forward Anthony Stokes are "ongoing" and Hibs have been granted international clearance for Slivka's international teammate Deivydas Matulevicius following his arrival from Belgian side Royal Mouscron.

Hibs cruised to victory at Easter Road after a hat-trick from new arrival Simon Murray, two goals from Ryan Porteous and a John McGinn stunner, with Arbroath scoring a consolation through Steven Doris.

Red Lichties boss Dick Campbell said: "It was constant waves of attack and it just echoes what I've said: it's ridiculous playing cup ties at this stage of the season and, although we missed a couple of chances at important times, we were well spanked."