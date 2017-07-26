Rangers EBT case closed by SPFL after legal advice

The organisation says it has 'no legal power' to further discipline the club.

Rangers: Case against Ibrox side cannot be reopened (file pic). SNS Group

The SPFL has announced it has no legal power to further discipline Rangers over the club's use of a controversial tax scheme.

The governing body had sought legal advice after the Supreme Court ruled the Employer Benefit Trusts used by the club from 2001-2010 were not legitimate.

Senior counsel Gerry Moynihan QC has advised the SPFL the case against the Ibrox side cannot be reopened.

An SPFL statement read: "The SPFL has no power in law to reopen these issues and the commission has no power in law, assuming it wished to do so, to modify or supplement the sanction previously imposed."

The board said it would launch an independent review into "Scottish football's actions and processes".