Hibernian sign Juventus midfielder on three-year deal

Lithuania international Vykintas Slivka joins Neil Lennon's side from the Italian giants.

Arrival: Vykintas Slivka has joined Hibernian on a deal until 2020 SNS Group

Hibernian have confirmed the signing of Juventus midfielder Vykintas Slivka on a permanent contract.

Neil Lennon was initially expected to bring in the 22-year-old on loan from the Serie A champions but an undisclosed fee has been paid to make the player the club's seventh summer signing.

Lithuania midfielder Slivka, who signed for Juventus from Ekranas in his homeland in 2013, said he was very happy to be at Easter Road.

After committing to the club until 2020, he told the official Hibs website: "This is another step in my career and I am really excited to be joining the club.

"The international matches against Scotland and England have given me a taste of the British style of football, and now I can't wait to get started.

"I am looking forward to meeting the squad and getting ready for the new season."

Slivka has 19 caps for Lithuania and has spent loan spells with Solvenia's Gorica, Dutch side Den Bosch and Serie B Ascoli in recent seasons.

Meanwhile Deivydas Matulevicius, an international teammate of Slivka, has received international clearance to begin playing for Hibs after his move from Royal Mouscron in Belgium.