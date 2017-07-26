Rosenborg boss doubts 'Celtic fan' Ronny Deila's advice

Kare Ingebrigtsen says: 'I am not trusting everything he said to me.'

Match fit: Ingebrigtsen hopes to take advantage of his side's match sharpness in the first leg. SNS

Rosenborg manager Kåre Ingebrigtsen has revealed former Celtic manager Ronny Deila was unwilling to offer a detailed report on the Scottish champions.

The Norwegian title holders visit Parkhead on Wednesday night for the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie.

Ingebrigsten had sought advice from compatriot Delia on how to expose Brendan Rodgers' side but the former Hopps boss kept his cards close to his chest.

"Ronny won't give me much," he said. "I think he is more a fan of Celtic than Rosenborg so I am not trusting everything he said to me.

"But it is more about Celtic and Celtic Park, and what we have to expect from these things."

The Trondheim outfit go into the tie as underdogs but Ingebritsen believes his side can take advantage of already being halfway through their domestic season and catch Celtic cold.

He said: "For us it is an advantage to be halfway through the season. All our opponents apart from Dundalk are struggling as it is really early in the season for them.

"To win this game they will be sure of European football. Everyone in Scotland thinks they should beat us and beat us easily but they know this could be a tough game."