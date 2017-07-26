Apollon Limassol: Lowdown on Aberdeen's next opponents

The Cypriots visit Pittodrie on Thursday in a Europa League third qualifying round tie.

Keep ball: Aberdeen train at Pittodrie ahead of facing Apollon Limassol in the Europa League. SNS

Aberdeen take on Apollon Limassol in the Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday.

Ahead of the first leg at Pittodrie, Daryn MacRae offers the lowdown on the Cypriot outfit.

History

Apollon Limassol, founded in 1954, have spent the vast majority of their history plying their trade in the Cypriot top flight.

It was not until 1991 that the side became a force to be reckoned with domestically, however, when they won their first Cypriot league title.

Since then the club has added two further league championships and five Cypriot cups to their trophy cabinet.

They reached the group stage of the Europa League for the first time in 2014-15 but finished bottom of the group after only winning once.

Last season they were defeated in the third qualifying round by Azerbaijani side Gabala.

How are they doing now?

Apollon finished third in the Cypriot First Division last season, one point behind AEK Larnaca and five adrift of APOEL, but won the Cypriot Cup after beating the league champions 1-0.

They comfortably progressed to face Aberdeen in this season's Europa League, disposing of Moldovan side Zaria Balti 5-1 on aggregate.

Where do they play?

Apollon play their home games at the multi-purpose 13,300-capacity Tsirio Stadium in Limassol - an arena which has doubled as an athletics venue and the home of the Cyprus national team in the past.

Tsirio Stadium: Richard Gough scored late winner for Scotland against Cyprus in 1989. SNS

Who's in charge?

Sofronis Avgousti took charge last season, leading the side to third place and a cup win.

The 40-year-old former Cyprus international stopper kept goal for Apollon on more than 130 occasions before hanging up his gloves to move into coaching.

Who are their key players?

The Cypriot side boast a threat going forward, with creative players in their ranks, and ended last season as the second highest scorers in the country's top tier as a result.

Anton Maglica, 25, is the side's main goal threat, having struck on 17 occasions in his debut season.

Attacks often run through Brazilian midfielder Alex da Silva - a 33-year-old playmaker who has turned out for four Cypriot sides over his career.

He scored twice in the two games against Zaria to secure Limassol's place in the third round.

Since last season Aberdeen's third qualifying round opponents have added Malta international Andre Schembri, formerly of Portuguese top flight side Boavista.

The 31-year-old repaid his new bosses early by scoring in each leg of their 5-1 aggregate second round win.

Who else have they got?

Ally Reynolds may not be a name of note to many Scottish football fans but the Scot will be looking to star when his Apollon side take on the Dons on Thursday.

The Edinburgh-born 20-year-old moved to Cyprus at the age of nine when his father was stationed there with the army and has been with Apollon over the last ten years.

A Rangers fan, Reynolds recently signed a new three-year-deal after making his first team breakthrough last season.