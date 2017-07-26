  • STV
McInnes hopes Dons learn lessons from European exits

STV

Aberdeen have failed to progress past the third qualifying round for the past three seasons.

Wary: McInnes has been impressed by the attacking threat posed by Apollon.
Derek McInnes hopes lessons learned from past European campaigns can help Aberdeen progress when they face Apollon Limassol.

The Dons host the Cypriots in the Europa League on Thursday in the Europa League third qualifying round, having failed to get past this stage of the tournament three years in a row.

A 5-2 aggregate loss to Real Sociedad in 2014 was followed by one-goal defeats to Kairat Almaty and Maribor, with opening goals for the away side at Pittodrie costing Aberdeen dearly on both occasions.

McInnes is hoping a savvier approach this time round will prove the difference.

"I feel the Real Sociedad one was one where it was clear they were a good bit ahead of us and I say that with the greatest of respect for my team," he said.

"But over the two ties, although we got in front here and made them think it might just go our way, I always felt they had the quality, if they stepped up, to put us to bed.

"The Almaty and Maribor games, I felt were in the balance and there's an argument to say it was harsh that we went out against the two of them, because our performances were more than decent."

He added: "But what we found was losing that goal at home proved crucial in the tie and it was fine lines. When it comes to these fine lines, hopefully we just do enough to edge through.

"I expect it to be a close and tough game and it will be fine margins. Hopefully with the experience we have had with previous ties, we can find a way to get the job done.

"What we have learned through European campaigns, it's over two legs, and we are comfortable on the road. But we want to use the fact that it will be a sell-out and use that home advantage."

Apollon dispatched of Moldovans Zaria Balti 5-1 on aggregate in the previous round and McInnes has been left impressed by what he has seen on video.

He said: "They are very positive with their approach. We are well aware of their attacking threats and qualities as a team and we will have to be fully concentrated because of that."

Meanwhile, Kari Arnason is set to make his make his first competitive start since returning to Pittodrie.

The Iceland international brings insider knowledge having signed from Apollon's league rivals Omonia Nicosia.

McInnes said: "We are not too dependent on finding too much about them from Kari but we have spoken to him and he has reiterated and reinforced a lot of things we felt about them and how he felt about playing them.

"We have a good handle on them, we have watched them often enough and got footage on their pre-season games and their last tie.

"But it won't do any harm that Kari knows a bit about them."

