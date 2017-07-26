Celtic stutter with goalless draw against Rosenborg
The second leg takes place next Wednesday in Trondheim in Norway.
Celtic's bid to reach the Champions League group stages stuttered with a goalless draw against Rosenborg at home.
In the first leg of their third round qualifier at Celtic Park. Celtic played without a recognised centre forward due to injury and suspension.
The Norwegian side created the better chances with Celtic keeper Craig Gordon making several saves.
