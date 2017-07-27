  • STV
  • MySTV

Celtic 0-0 Rosenborg: Key talking points from match

STV

The home side struggled to create chances while the away team spurned their opportunities.

Stalemate: Craig Gordon makes a crucial stop to keep Rosenborg out.
Stalemate: Craig Gordon makes a crucial stop to keep Rosenborg out. SNS

Celtic's bid to reach the Champions League group stages stuttered with a goalless draw against Rosenborg at home on Wednesday.

Here Daryn MacRae reflects on the main talking points from the stalemate - the home side's attacking woes, Ajer's first start and Rosenborg's spurned chances.

Celtic's lack of cutting edge

With Leigh Griffiths suspended, the news that Moussa Dembele's recurring hamstring complaint had resurfaced left Brendan Rodgers with no choice but to reshuffle the pack.

Tom Rogic was deployed furthest forward but, as a natural midfielder, was unable to resist the allure of dropping deep to join in with build up play.

Rosenborg toiled to deal with the home side's fluid movement early on but soon became wise to their task and subdued Celtic in the second period.

New role: Tom Rogic led the line for Celtic.
New role: Tom Rogic led the line for Celtic. SNS

Rodgers was impressed by Rogic's display but said the team lacked a cutting edge without Griffiths and Dembele.

He said: "I thought Tom did very well. Of course he wasn't quite playing as a striker, we played him just off in a withdrawn role.

"I thought at times our general play was very good, it was just that bit round the edge of the box where, when you have natural strikers, they manipulate the ball to get a shot in and they are a reference to the team to bounce the ball off.

"So maybe we missed that link in the final sector."

Ajer impresses

With centre-back Eric Sviatchenko failing a late fitness test and injured Dedryck Boyata out long-term, 19-year-old Kristoffer Ajer was put into the heart of the Hoops defence for the first-leg tie at Parkhead.

Dropped in at the deep end, Ajer kept his head above water despite some nervy moments as he helped Celtic to a clean sheet that could prove invaluable.

At 6ft 5in the Norwegian has all the physical attributes to become an important player for the Hoops and dealt well with the aerial threat Rosenborg frontman Nicklas Bendtner posed.

Rosenborg may rue an opportunity missed

Having withstood Celtic's early pressure, Rosenborg warmed to the task and could easily have returned home ahead in the tie had Nicklas Bendtner brought his shooting boots to Glasgow.

The Danish frontman squandered two goalscoring opportunities, while Yann-Erik de Lanlay also blazed over from close range.

On the European stage such chances have to be converted and Celtic will be hoping to make the Norwegians pay the ultimate price next Wednesday.

Empty: Green Brigade banned for the next two home games.
Empty: Green Brigade banned for the next two home games. SNS

Parkhead left subdued

Celtic's lively start had Parkhead buzzing but as the game fizzled out so too did the atmosphere.

Missing the omnipresent vocals of the banned Green Brigade and frustrated by a lack of action in front of the Rosenborg goal, the atmosphere became flat as the home side laboured to a draw.

All eyes turn to Trondheim

Brendan Rodgers described the 0-0 draw as a good result but Celtic must now look to avoid the away day blues that have often brought European adventures to a shuddering halt.

Rosenborg are expected to attack with greater vigour on their home patch, meaning Rodgers' side can hope for more space to exploit.

Griffiths' return thus becomes imperative to the Scottish champions hopes of further progress.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.