Celtic 0-0 Rosenborg: Key talking points from match

The home side struggled to create chances while the away team spurned their opportunities.

Stalemate: Craig Gordon makes a crucial stop to keep Rosenborg out. SNS

Celtic's bid to reach the Champions League group stages stuttered with a goalless draw against Rosenborg at home on Wednesday.

Here Daryn MacRae reflects on the main talking points from the stalemate - the home side's attacking woes, Ajer's first start and Rosenborg's spurned chances.

Celtic's lack of cutting edge

With Leigh Griffiths suspended, the news that Moussa Dembele's recurring hamstring complaint had resurfaced left Brendan Rodgers with no choice but to reshuffle the pack.

Tom Rogic was deployed furthest forward but, as a natural midfielder, was unable to resist the allure of dropping deep to join in with build up play.

Rosenborg toiled to deal with the home side's fluid movement early on but soon became wise to their task and subdued Celtic in the second period.

New role: Tom Rogic led the line for Celtic. SNS

Rodgers was impressed by Rogic's display but said the team lacked a cutting edge without Griffiths and Dembele.

He said: "I thought Tom did very well. Of course he wasn't quite playing as a striker, we played him just off in a withdrawn role.

"I thought at times our general play was very good, it was just that bit round the edge of the box where, when you have natural strikers, they manipulate the ball to get a shot in and they are a reference to the team to bounce the ball off.

"So maybe we missed that link in the final sector."

Ajer impresses

With centre-back Eric Sviatchenko failing a late fitness test and injured Dedryck Boyata out long-term, 19-year-old Kristoffer Ajer was put into the heart of the Hoops defence for the first-leg tie at Parkhead.

Dropped in at the deep end, Ajer kept his head above water despite some nervy moments as he helped Celtic to a clean sheet that could prove invaluable.

At 6ft 5in the Norwegian has all the physical attributes to become an important player for the Hoops and dealt well with the aerial threat Rosenborg frontman Nicklas Bendtner posed.

Rosenborg may rue an opportunity missed

Having withstood Celtic's early pressure, Rosenborg warmed to the task and could easily have returned home ahead in the tie had Nicklas Bendtner brought his shooting boots to Glasgow.

The Danish frontman squandered two goalscoring opportunities, while Yann-Erik de Lanlay also blazed over from close range.

On the European stage such chances have to be converted and Celtic will be hoping to make the Norwegians pay the ultimate price next Wednesday.

Empty: Green Brigade banned for the next two home games. SNS

Parkhead left subdued

Celtic's lively start had Parkhead buzzing but as the game fizzled out so too did the atmosphere.

Missing the omnipresent vocals of the banned Green Brigade and frustrated by a lack of action in front of the Rosenborg goal, the atmosphere became flat as the home side laboured to a draw.

All eyes turn to Trondheim

Brendan Rodgers described the 0-0 draw as a good result but Celtic must now look to avoid the away day blues that have often brought European adventures to a shuddering halt.

Rosenborg are expected to attack with greater vigour on their home patch, meaning Rodgers' side can hope for more space to exploit.

Griffiths' return thus becomes imperative to the Scottish champions hopes of further progress.