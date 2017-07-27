Scotland women's team can upset odds, says Winters

The 104-times capped star is confident Anna Signuel's side will progress at Euro 2017.

The Scotland women's team have to overcome huge odds to reach the knockout phase of Euro 2017 but have the quality to make it, says Suzanne Winters.

The Scots have to beat Spain by at least two goals on Thursday, and hope England defeat Portugal, to progress.

Scotland have never beaten Spain and are bottom of the group after two defeats but Winters is confident the side making their first appearance at a major finals can get the result required.

"I think they will do it," said the 104-times capped former striker. "Scottish hearts will be fighting to the last minute and it's all still to play for."

"Spain are obviously favourites and we know that, we know what they are capable of doing but the Scottish hearts will fight to the end.

"We know what the outcome can be if we win so I think the girls will play to their full potential and get a result."

Knocks to Jane Ross, Hayley Lauder and Rachel Corsie have only added to the size of the task facing Anna Signuel's side, who arrived in the Netherlands weakened after Jen Beattie and BBC Women's Footballer of the Year Kim Little were sidelined with long-term injuries.

Scotland drew 1-1 with Spain last year after the Spaniards equalised late on.