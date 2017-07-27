Ex-Scotland star leaves Ross County by mutual consent

Jay McEveley leaves the Staggies as new signing Billy Mckay issues plea to fans.

Ross County have announced the departure of Jay McEveley halfway through his two-year contract.

The 32-year-old former Scotland left back joined the Staggies from Sheffield United last summer.

He departs the Highlands after the player and club came to a mutual agreement to terminate his deal.

Manager Jim McIntyre told the club's official website: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank Jay for his services to Ross County Football Club over the last year and wish him all the best for his future career."

While McEveley departs, new signing Billy Mckay is hoping Staggies fans will soon forget his two spells at Highland rivals Inverness.

The 28-year-old Northern Ireland striker, who signed a two-year contract after leaving Wigan on a free transfer, ended last season on loan at Caley Thistle but could not prevent them being relegated to the Championship.

Billy Mckay: Striker is best known for his exploits with County's rivals. SNS Group

Mckay, who first played for Inverness between 2011 and 2015, said: "I don't know if the fans will take to me straight away or is it going to take a bit more time because of where I was before.

"But hopefully I can hit the ground running and score some goals and I am sure they will take to me.

"I don't think it (the switch) is as difficult as if it would have been if I was coming (to County) straight from there."

He added: "Obviously I have been at Wigan and other clubs in-between so it just feels like I am at a new club and raring to go.

"I had to weigh up everything, what was the best move for me, and I felt this was.

"I loved the Highland derbies when I was up here before and I will miss them this season but hopefully Caley can get back up and we can have them again the following season."

Mckay is glad to be injury-free as he sets out on his County career.

He said: "It has been a frustrating 18 months, carrying an injury, training once a week and playing through pain, playing on tablets, trying to get me through games and training.

"So I am glad that has been sorted out now. I have had the groin operation and I hopefully I can get back to my best."