Celtic donate £10,000 to Bradley Lowery foundation

The six-year-old died earlier this month after battling a rare form of cancer.

Bradley Lowery: Celtic have donated £10,000. PA / SNS

Celtic have donated £10,000 to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Bradley Lowery died earlier this month aged six after losing his battle against a rare form of cancer.

The Scottish champions will take on Bradley's favourite team, Sunderland, at the Stadium of light on Saturday.

Before kick-off, representatives of Celtic will present a £10,000 donation to the Bradley Lowery Foundation, a charity set up in memory of the youngster.

The youngster was a Sunderland mascot and built up a special friendship with his favourite player, Jermain Defoe.

Best friends: Yound Bradley with England striker Defoe. PA

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was launched by his parents Gemma and Carl to help anyone who needs to raise funds for medical treatments or equipment that are not currently available on the NHS.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "We are very aware of just how special Bradley was, of course to his family but also to the wider Sunderland AFC community.

"He had such a close affinity with the club and I am sure that, together with Bradley's family, so many supporters and others connected to the club will feel such a great sense of loss.

"Football, however, can be an amazing force for good. Through Celtic FC Foundation, the club along with our supporters work tirelessly to make a positive difference to the lives of others."

