Caixinha keen to show Rangers fans progress has been made

The Ibrox side are in pre-season action against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Pedro Caixinha: Boss wants to show his team have turned a corner. SNS

Pedro Caixinha wants to show a huge travelling support his side have turned a corner when Rangers take on Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

A Light Blue army is expected to head to Hillsborough for the pre-season friendly against the Championship promotion hopefuls.

The Ibrox men beat English Premier League side Watford 2-1 in a closed-doors friendly on Wednesday night to speed up their recovery after the Europa League defeat to Progres Neiderkorn earlier this month.

"Over the next couple of days we will recover," he told the club's website.

"We felt some touches along the game, so we have three days now to totally recover them.

"With these levels of confidence, we just need to prepare the approach for Sunday at a stadium which will be crowded with 10,000 of our supporters."

He added: "We want to show to them we are growing as a team, we are getting the momentum and we are getting to a good level.

"We want to show also we are getting ready to start the league - that's the main point, that's the main idea and the boys are getting that."

Forward Martyn Waghorn scored late on to seal victory against Watford after a strike from new signing Daniel Candeias had been cancelled out by Stefano Okaka.

Caixinha said: "Martyn is a hard worker who always gives his maximum. He is a guy we like a lot and it is always important for the strikers to score goals to get their confidence levels up as well."