Lennon 'best coach in Scotland', says new Hibs striker

Daryn MacRae

Deivydas Matulevicius has signed a two-year deal with the Easter Road side.

Deivydas Matulevicius: Striker is a big fan of new boss Neil Lennon.
Deivydas Matulevicius: Striker is a big fan of new boss Neil Lennon. SNS

New Hibernian striker Deivydas Matulevicius claims the chance to work with "the best coach in Scotland" swayed his decision to sign for Hibs.

The Lithuanian international turned down more lucrative offers elsewhere to join Neil Lennon at Easter Road on a two-year deal from Belgium side Royal Mouscron.

Having watched Lennon lead Celtic to a famous win over Barcelona in 2012, the 28-year-old believes he will be learning from the best.

"I had a lot of offers but for me it was a dream to come and play in Britain," Matulevicius said. 

"When Hibs proposed a contract I was like 'ah, let's go there'. I decided in one minute to come here. I had better offers from other clubs but money is not everything.

"You must go where you're happy and I came here to be happy and to work with the best coach in Scotland."

He added: "Everybody knows who the coach is. He's a big name in Scotland. When I speak to people back home and tell them who my coach is now, they say 'Oh, that's good for you - every day he can make you better'.

"I remember when he beat Barcelona with Celtic. He's a winner. He wants to win every game - even in training. He's the best coach in the country, in my opinion."

Matulevicius could make his debut in Saturday's Betfred Cup clash at Alloa after finally receiving clearance to complete his move.

He insists the signing of national team colleague Vykintas Slivka from Juventus should also be exciting the fans.

"He's technical, he's strong," he said. "He was at Juve and they only take good players.

"I think he'll help us for sure. He's just 22 but has already played 20 games for the national team. He's a very good player."

