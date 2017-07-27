Scottish FA fined £4000 over fans booing English anthem

It is the second time in less than a year the SFA has been punished by the governing body.

Anthems: Scotland and England drew 2-2 in Hampden clash. SNS

The Scottish FA has been fined £4000 by FIFA after fans booed the English national anthem in June's World Cup qualifier at Hampden.

In November they were fined almost £16,000 for fans booing the national anthem and Scotland players displaying poppies at Wembley's qualifier on Armistice Day.

Scotland were held 2-2 at Hampden last month after two free-kicks from Leigh Griffiths were cancelled out by strikes from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harry Kane.