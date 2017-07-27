  • STV
  • MySTV

Rosenborg winger 'very confident' of knocking out Celtic

Daryn MacRae

The sides drew 0-0 in the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifier.

Rosenborg winger Yann-Erik de Lanlay says he is "very confident" his team will progress to the next round of the Champions League and knock Celtic out of the tournament.

The Norwegian champions held Celtic to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifier in Glasgow after restricting the home side to only a couple of shots on target.

Rosenborg created a series of chances of their own - one of which De Lanlay squandered.

The winger is confident his side will be more clinical on their own patch next Wednesday.

De Lanlay said: "It was a good performance from our side, we played a good game. Nil-nil is good for us as we know when we play at home we are much stronger and we are going for the win.

"When we get the draw it is a good result so we just need to focus on training good and be ready for the next game.

"We are very confident, we have a good opportunity now so we are looking forward to the game."

The Trondheim side sat back for long spells at Celtic Park but De Lanlay says the Hoops can expect a more attacking display when they visit Norway.

"We have more confidence at home and know we have to attack more," he said. 

"That's how we play at home, it was a different game here. We always score at Lerkendal."

Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner expects a much tougher test in the second leg when Leigh Griffiths returns from suspension.

"We would have loved to have scored, obviously," said the Dane. "I think as the game progressed we created some good chances but didn't finish them so now we are left with 0-0.

"I think we have to make a result at home at Lerkendal. Celtic were favourites coming in and have some players coming back from injury so we know we have to perform again like we did and finish our chances."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.