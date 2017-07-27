Rosenborg winger 'very confident' of knocking out Celtic

The sides drew 0-0 in the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifier.

Rosenborg winger Yann-Erik de Lanlay says he is "very confident" his team will progress to the next round of the Champions League and knock Celtic out of the tournament.

The Norwegian champions held Celtic to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifier in Glasgow after restricting the home side to only a couple of shots on target.

Rosenborg created a series of chances of their own - one of which De Lanlay squandered.

The winger is confident his side will be more clinical on their own patch next Wednesday.

De Lanlay said: "It was a good performance from our side, we played a good game. Nil-nil is good for us as we know when we play at home we are much stronger and we are going for the win.

"When we get the draw it is a good result so we just need to focus on training good and be ready for the next game.

"We are very confident, we have a good opportunity now so we are looking forward to the game."

The Trondheim side sat back for long spells at Celtic Park but De Lanlay says the Hoops can expect a more attacking display when they visit Norway.

"We have more confidence at home and know we have to attack more," he said.

"That's how we play at home, it was a different game here. We always score at Lerkendal."

Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner expects a much tougher test in the second leg when Leigh Griffiths returns from suspension.

"We would have loved to have scored, obviously," said the Dane. "I think as the game progressed we created some good chances but didn't finish them so now we are left with 0-0.

"I think we have to make a result at home at Lerkendal. Celtic were favourites coming in and have some players coming back from injury so we know we have to perform again like we did and finish our chances."