McInnes praise for Europa match-winner Graeme Shinnie

STV

Aberdeen secured a vital 2-1 first leg win at Pittodrie against Apollon Limassol.

Aberdeen: Shinnie celebrates winner.
Aberdeen: Shinnie celebrates winner. SNS

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hailed Graeme Shinnie after his skipper gave them a Europa League advantage with a brilliant winner against Apollon Limassol.

The midfielder was equally effective in both halves of the park, breaking up attacks and having an effect as the Dons pressed for long periods.

And he earned the Dons a 2-1 first-leg lead in the third qualifying round when he swerved a 25-yard strike into the top corner with 12 minutes left.

Ryan Christie headed home an early opener but Apollon levelled around the hour mark through Brazilian full-back Jander after their best spell of the game.

Esteban Sachetti was then sent off for the visitors and Shinnie made Aberdeen's late pressure count in front of a sell-out 20,085 crowd at Pittodrie.

McInnes said: "Obviously we need somebody to step up and get that winning goal and what a strike from Shinnie.

"There could not be any more love for Graeme Shinnie from our supporters. He plays the game exactly how supporters want their players to play.

"But when he produces that quality as well, it shows you exactly what he is.

"It meant so much to get that result. It's half-time and we have got to go there and show the confidence to get the result."

The Dons were without main goalscorer Adam Rooney due to a hamstring strain but the Irishman could be on the flight to Cyprus.

McInnes said: "He's got a chance.

"The assessment from the scan was at worst week to 10 days so we are hoping it heals pretty quickly. We obviously don't want to take any risks with tears in the thigh. I would say he is 50-50 to make the flight and hopefully be involved."

Apollon manager Sofronis Avgousti felt the 71st-minute red card was pivotal.

Sachetti had been booked earlier for a terrible tackle on Greg Stewart and the Argentinian paid the price for throwing his arm into Christie's face.

Avgousti, who was sent to the stand himself after coming on to the pitch following his side's equaliser, said: "I believe that if it was 11 against 11 we would have won the game. We were putting them under pressure at that point. Also the player that was sent off was a key player and we missed him."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.