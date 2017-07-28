'Proud' Anna Signeul sure Scots will be at World Cup

Scotland crashed out of the Euro Championships despite a final day victory over Spain.

Proud: Scotland ended their campaign with respectable victory over Spain. SNS

Scotland women's coach Anna Signeul believes the side will qualify for the next World Cup despite early exit from European Championships.

Scotland ended their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Spain but defeats in their earlier games against England and Portugal meant they bowed out on goal difference.

But Swedish coach Signeul, who will now step down as Scotland boss after 12 years in charge, is confident about the prospects of the national team.

She said: "It was fantastic how we fought.

"They are such small margins. We could have put it away also, we had some great chances.

"It has been so long that we wanted to get to this tournament that today we had everything to win and nothing to lose. I am so proud of them, because today we showed what we are about.

"These players are fantastic. The fans and coaches, the board, everyone here has been so supportive. We are taking it from a low level and we've built something so strong.

"It has united Scotland for girls and women's football. I'm very proud of what we've done. But it is a good time now (to leave as manager).

"Now they will qualify for the World Cup, I am sure about that."

Caroline Weir's first-half strike against the run of play was not quite enough to keep Scotland in the competition as they needed to beat Spain by at least two goals. England had done their bit for the Scottish cause, defeating Portugal 2-1 to top the group.

Goalkeeper Gemma Fay said that they proved Scotland's doubters wrong with victory over the Spanish.

Fay took the opportunity to hit back at critics who had stacked the odds against Anna Signeul's team, insisting the nation "can only get better".

