Aberdeen 2-1 Apollon: Key talking points from match

Daryn MacRae

Graeme Shinnie shines as Dons clinch late winner in Europa League third qualifying round tie.

Aberdeen secured a narrow victory in the first leg of their Europa League third round qualifying tie with Apollon Limassol thanks to Graeme Shinnie's 25-yard strike.

Here, Daryn MacRae reflects on the main talking points from a tense night at Pittodrie, including skipper Shinnie driving the Dons on, Ryan Christie repaying McInnes' faith and indiscipline costing Apollon dear.

Captain Shinnie is Dons' driving force

Graeme Shinnie's omission from recent Scotland squads has left the Pittodrie faithful bemused.

The Aberdeen-born club captain's energetic midfield displays have become integral to the success of Derek McInnes' side.

On Thursday, Shinnie once again rose to the occasion, arching a stunning effort into the top corner from the edge of the box to cap an impressive showing at the heart of the Dons midfield.

The midfielder was equally effective in both halves of the park, breaking up attacks and leading from the front as the home side pressed relentlessly.

McInnes said: "Obviously we need somebody to step up and get that winning goal and what a strike from Shinnie.

"There could not be any more love for Graeme Shinnie from our supporters. He plays the game exactly how supporters want their players to play.

"But when he produces that quality as well, it shows you exactly what he is."

Graeme Shinnie: Skipper roars with delight after netting winner.
Graeme Shinnie: Skipper roars with delight after netting winner. SNS

Dons struggle to maintain high tempo

The Dons burst out of the traps at Pittodrie, with Apollon unable to cope with the home side's intensity and pressing.

Like the home leg against Siroki Brijeg, though, the tank seemed to empty and in the second half they looked second best for long spells, conceding an equaliser.

At that stage the Dons were on the ropes but the red card for Apollon changed the flow of the game.

Deciding when to press and when to sit off is key in Europe, and is a lesson the Dons are learning the hard way.

Christie repaying McInnes' faith

Flourishing: On-loan midfielder Ryan Christie has starred in the Dons Euro campaign so far.
Flourishing: On-loan midfielder Ryan Christie has starred in the Dons Euro campaign so far. SNS

Celtic's on-loan midfielder Ryan Christie was the man of the second round for the Dons, scoring in the home leg against Siroki Brijeg before creating both in the away win.

He came to the fore once more on Thursday. With just four minutes on the clock, the Highlander arrived right on cue to meet former Celtic teammate Gary Mackay-Steven's tempting cross, looping a header over the Apollon stopper.

Displaying neat touches and clever movement throughout, Christie's link play brings added quality to the Dons ranks and he will be essential in Cyprus if the Scottish side are to prevail.

Indiscipline costs Apollon dear

Apollon levelled the tie around the hour mark when Brazilian full-back Jander left Dons keeper Joe Lewis with no chance after their best spell of the game.

But indiscipline was to cost the visitors dearly, with both the manager and a key defender given their marching orders before Shinnie's late winner.

Dismissed: Esteban Sachetti receives his marching orders after fouling Ryan Christie.
Dismissed: Esteban Sachetti receives his marching orders after fouling Ryan Christie. SNS

Head coach Sofronis Avgousti was dimissed after his side equalised, with Esteban Sachetti sent off not long after, having flattened Greg Stewart and Christie either side of the break.

Aberdeen found fresh impetus as a result and made their late pressure count to grab the lead in the tie.

Yet indiscipline cost the visitors, with Esteban Sachetti dismissed before Shinnie's winner.

Apollon manager Sofronis Avgousti felt the 71st-minute red card was pivotal.

He said: "I believe that if it was 11 against 11 we would have won the game."

Sell-out Pittodrie inspires players

Pittodrie was a sell-out for the visit of the Cypriot outfit and the Dons players responded to give the 20,085 crowd a night to remember.

Attendances in the north east have been met by criticism over the years but on European nights the stadium creates an excellent atmosphere and was electric after Shinnie's sublime effort.

